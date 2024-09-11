Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 28.00 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 0.2 %

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,035.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a market cap of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.41. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a fifty-two week low of $4,172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,400.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,037.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,802.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

