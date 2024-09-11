Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 6.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 918,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,757,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

