Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 2,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

