Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,654.15

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,654.15 and last traded at C$1,630.00, with a volume of 6316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,649.52.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,572.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,532.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 208.2727273 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total value of C$6,924,875.22. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

