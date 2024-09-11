Factorial Partners LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.