Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Unifi by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.
Unifi Stock Performance
NYSE:UFI opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.91.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
