Factorial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $347.06 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $379.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

