Factorial Partners LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

