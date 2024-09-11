Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Cannae makes up 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Cannae worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cannae’s payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

