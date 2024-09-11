Factorial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 410.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,236 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 480.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%.

(Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.