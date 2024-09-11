Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ABG opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.95 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 27.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

