Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.77 and last traded at $108.31. 6,090,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,837,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $433.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.