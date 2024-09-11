Extra Space Storage Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $179.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

