Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 556,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 948,634 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Expro Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Expro Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

