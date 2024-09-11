EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 3.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 983,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,132,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 in the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $1,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EVgo by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

