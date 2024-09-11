Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average is $206.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

