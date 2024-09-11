Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $352.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

