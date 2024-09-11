Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

