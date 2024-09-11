Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.54 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

