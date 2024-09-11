Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.