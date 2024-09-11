Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 205,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

