ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2297 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.21.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

CEFD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

