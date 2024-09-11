Ethereum Price Reaches $2,318.05 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,318.05 or 0.04103286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $278.93 billion and approximately $14.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,328,140 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

