Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.82. 82,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 354,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.