Ergo Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $320,745.08 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,055.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00589339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00108383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00087410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,384,820 coins and its circulating supply is 77,386,548 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

