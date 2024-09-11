ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.14

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.27 million and $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.27 or 0.99966189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.