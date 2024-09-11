Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.46 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

NYSE GDDY opened at $149.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,664,216. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

