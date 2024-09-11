Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 1,904 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of -0.24. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.