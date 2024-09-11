Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $65.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

