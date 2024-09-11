enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

enGene Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENGN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a current ratio of 42.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

Get enGene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.