EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,747,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,765,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 25,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.