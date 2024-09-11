Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.44. 25,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,868. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$33.21.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Mining

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.