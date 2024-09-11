Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.561 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EDV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.44. 25,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,868. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$33.21.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.19). Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$761.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 4.0307018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Mining
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stock Average Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.