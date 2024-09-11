Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

