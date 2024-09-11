Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.5%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 667,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,320,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 789,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,907 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

