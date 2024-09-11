Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Up 4.8%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.58. 25,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 74,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

