Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

