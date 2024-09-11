Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.7% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $478,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $6,131,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $895.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.47. The company has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.