Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 4,489 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Elastic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Elastic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Elastic by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

