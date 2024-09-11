ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.06. 124,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 350,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.48.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2434679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
