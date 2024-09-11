eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after buying an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

