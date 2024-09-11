e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

