DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

