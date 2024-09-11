DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KSM stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.