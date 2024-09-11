Dustin Hamilton Sells 1,997 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,205. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

