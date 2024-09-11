DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DT Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

DT Midstream stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

