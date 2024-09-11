Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $2,593,150.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DOV opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after buying an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

