Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $235.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

