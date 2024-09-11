Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.