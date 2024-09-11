Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 on September 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.73 and its 200-day moving average is $474.97. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.