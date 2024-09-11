DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading Down 3.6%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $57.08. Approximately 506,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,670,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock worth $25,432,336 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.