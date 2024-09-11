Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.2%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 51.17%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.